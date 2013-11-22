版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Tech Data names Joseph Quaglia as president of Americas

Nov 22 Tech Data Corp : * Photo release -- Tech Data appoints joseph h. quaglia to president, the

americas * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐