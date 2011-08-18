UPDATE 3-Tech Data Q2 beats, sees steady demand

* Q2 EPS $1.10 vs est $0.95
* Q2 sales $6.45 bln vs est $6.13 bln
* Sees mid-single digit organic sales growth in Q3
BANGALORE, Aug 18 Tech Data Corp
reported a quarterly profit that handily beat expectations on
stronger foreign currencies and a 30 percent growth at its
European business, and forecast a mid-single digit sales growth
for the third quarter.
The technology products distributor said potential charges
related to tax probes at its Brazil unit could hurt results in
the future.
Tech Data , which distributes products made by
Apple Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co
among others, said it may see some slowdown in spending,
but expects overall demand for technology products to remain
stable.
"I don't think anything is typical anymore in this
environment," Chief Executive Bob Dutkowsky said on a conference
call with analysts.
Smartphones and tablets sold well despite the macroeconomic
issues plaguing Europe, while servers, notebooks and desktops
were top sellers in the commercial space.
The company is not expecting a rebound in federal spending
in the Americas, but expects stable spending at its healthcare
specialty business.
Tech Data's third-quarter forecast suggests a
revenue level modestly above the current consensus of $6.6
billion, Barclays Capital analyst Ben Reitzes said in a note.
Last month, rival Arrow Electronics
forecast third-quarter earnings below analysts' view, hurt by
lackluster technology spending .
May-July net income at Tech Data rose 22.5 percent to $50.1
million, or $1.10 a share, while sales rose 18 percent to $6.45
billion, from the year-ago period.
The company also said it has authorized a share
repurchase program for up to $100 million of the company's
common stock.
Shares of the Clearwater, Florida-based company pared early
gains and were down 1.6 percent at $41.83 in midday trade on
Nasdaq, amid 4 percent fall in broader market.
The stock had touched a life high of $54.25 on April 27
after Tech Data signed new distribution deals with Cisco Systems
Inc .
