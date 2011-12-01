UPDATE 1-Tech Data shuts Brazil ops

* Expects to cease ops by Jan 31

Dec 1 Tech Data Corp said it would close its Brazilian commercial operations citing complex tax, legal and regulatory environments, which made it difficult to generate enough business in the country for the company.

The Clearwater, Florida-based technology products distributor expects to incur related charges of about $22-$25 million in the fourth quarter.

It will also record an impairment charge of about $8-$10 million due to a foreign exchange losses, the company said in a statement. Tech Data will also record a similar non-cash charge.

The company expects to complete the closure by Jan. 31, 2012 but said it would continue to serve its Brazilian markets through its Miami export operation.

Tech Data's shares closed at $49.65 on Thursday on Nasdaq.