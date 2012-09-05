版本:
Tech Data to buy distribution companies in UK for $350 mln

Sept 5 Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp will buy several distribution companies from UK-based IT services provider Specialist Computer Holdings for about $350 million.

The companies to be acquired, which includes a number of brands in the UK, France and the Netherlands, generated third-party sales of about $1.75 billion for the year ended March 31, Tech Data said in a release.

