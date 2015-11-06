TRLPC: Banks' technology exposure mounting amid heavy US M&A

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 6 US investors' exposure limits
for the technology sector are being tested after three loans
totaling US$13.8bn hit the market in recent weeks, with another
massive deal looming to finance computer titan Dell's US$67bn
acquisition of EMC Corp.
The transactions include a US$7.5bn loan for chipmaker Avago
Technologies and a US$3.6bn deal backing the buyout of data
storage provider Veritas which are in the market, while a
US$2.7bn loan for Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors has
recently closed.
The deals are expected to push technology loans to around
15% of loan indexes by year-end, from around 9% previously, a
senior banker said. The concentration will be further boosted by
Dell.
Dell is arranging a US$49.5bn financing package to back the
biggest-ever technology acquisition, but has some time to work
on the deal structure as the takeover is not expected to close
before May 2016.
While the current surfeit of technology loans will test
banks' and investors' sector appetite and exposure limits,
lenders are expected to make room for larger, higher-quality
more liquid deals that will make up a bigger percentage of
indexes.
"Any time you have this much capital committed to any one
sector it obviously raises concerns about whether investors feel
they need more diversification," said Craig Packer, managing
director, finance group at Goldman Sachs.
Placement of the challenging late run of technology loans
will, however, be helped by a general lack of new supply of
deals from other sectors.
"It's not like there's so much else away from this to
compete, but it's going to be a bit of a logjam," Packer said.
TRENDY TECH
The US$13.8bn of technology loans launched in recent weeks
join US$37.6bn of leveraged loans for the sector that were
completed in the first three quarters, bringing the total for
the year to date to US$51.4bn, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
Technology loans made up 7% of the US leveraged loan market
at the end of the third quarter. This share will rocket in the
fourth quarter with the addition of NXP, Avago and Veritas
loans, before Dell even taps the market.
NXP's US$2.7bn term loan was first to market, and the
positive reception to the deal bodes well for other technology
loans.
The company managed to cut the spread on its loan to 300bp
over Libor with a 0.75% floor, from 325bp, narrow the discount
to 99.25 from 99 and pull the commitment deadline forward by one
day to Nov 4.
Investors are reshuffling existing portfolios and are
setting money aside for the upcoming tech loans while selling
other loans to make room for the new deals.
"We do know that a lot of guys have cash that they are
hoarding in anticipation of some of these deals. And they will
sell out of names that are trading well to make room for this,
other double-B names," said Jeff Cohen, head of loan capital
markets at Credit Suisse.
A higher share of technology in loan indexes will also
increase demand for the deals as portfolio managers have to buy
the loans to match index performance.
"A lot of the fee calculations for portfolio managers are
based on performance versus the index, so if they don't play in
large deals ... they're basically betting they do poorly, which
is a tough bet to make," Cohen said.
NEXT UP
Avago's US$7.5bn term loan, which backs its US$37bn
acquisition of fellow chipmaker Broadcom, followed NXP to market
and was launched ON Tuesday. Pricing is being guided at
325-350bp over Libor with a 0.75% floor and a discount of 99.
Commitments on the deal are due Nov 12.
The company has already arranged a US$4.25bn Term Loan A and
a US$500m revolver to support the acquisition. If Avago's Term
Loan B remains at the current size, the company will still need
to raise US$3.75bn to finance the buyout, which could be done by
increasing the senior debt, or issuing unsecured debt, depending
on the market's response to the loan.
Veritas' US$2.45bn term loan, 760m (US$837.8m) term loan
and a US$300m five-year revolving credit are also in the market
with a commitment deadline of Nov 12. The deal backs the
company's buyout by private equity firm Carlyle Group and
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Special Investments.
Veritas may be more difficult to place, given investors'
preference for stronger credits in volatile markets. With a B2/B
credit rating, Veritas is rated lower than Avago, which is rated
Ba1/BB+ and NXP, which is rated Ba2/BB+.
Guidance on both the dollar and euro tranches is 450-475bp
over Libor/Euribor with a 1% floor and a discount of 98-99.
The volume of technology loans has raised some concern that
banks may not be able to underwrite new deals, particularly
given recent market volatility.
Three bankers said that their institutions are still
actively underwriting, albeit with better terms around flex
language and pricing which allows them to boost returns to
investors to avoid getting stuck with tightly-priced loans that
they cannot sell.
"We'd rather write commitments right now for good credits
than earlier this year when terms were so tight," the senior
banker said.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)