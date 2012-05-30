Technicolor board backs JPMorgan stake plan

PARIS May 30 The board of directors of French
digital video specialist Technicolor has backed a plan
for U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase to take a stake of up to
29.96 percent over a rival offer from private equity firm Vector
Capital.
The board will recommend that shareholders back the deal,
which will see JPMorgan boost its holding in the group through a
two-step capital hike, Technicolor said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Technicolor will benefit from its association with JP
Morgan Chase and Co, its global brand, its experience and
industry expertise," Technicolor said.
The proceeds from the capital increase of up to 158 million
euros ($198 million) will "allow Technicolor to reduce its
financial debt, increase headroom on financial covenants and
benefit from JPMorgan Chase and Co's active support in further
improving its balance sheet".
Technicolor added that Vector's plan to buy as much as 30
percent of the French company would be back on the table only if
shareholders rejected the JPMorgan plan at a meeting on June 20.