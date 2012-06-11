Technicolor SA rejects higher JPMorgan offer

PARIS, June 11 French company Technicolor SA
has rejected a revised offer from JPMorgan Chase
to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223
million) and opted for the original, lower offer instead, saying
the higher offer carried additional conditions which it could
not accept like a break-up fee.
Technicolor said it would now try to get shareholder
approval for the earlier offer of 169 million euros ($211
million) from JPMorgan because the overall contract was better
structured.
"The uncertainty created by the new condition outweighed the
benefits of the Amended proposal," Technicolor said in a press
release.
Technicolor, a provider of cinema production services and
set-top boxes, is struggling with mounting debts and the loss of
a contract with France Telecom.
It has been seeking a partner for its loss-making set-top
box business and a buyer for its last remaining factory making
the devices in France, which filed for insolvency earlier this
month. Its debt stood at 957 million euros ($1.2 billion) at the
end of 2011.