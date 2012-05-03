Technicolor says JPMorgan to take stake

PARIS May 3 Technicolor said U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to take a stake of up to 29.96 percent in the French digital video specialist to help it cut debt and push through its turnaround plan.

The transaction will take place through a twin capital increase, the first tranche reserved for JPMorgan and the second also open to existing shareholders. JPMorgan has committed to buy up to three-quarters of the second issue, Technicolor said.

The French company expects to raise between 147 million and 158 million euros ($208 million) from the capital hike and will use 80 percent of net proceeds to pay down debt, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The capital increase we are planning will provide the company with a stronger financial structure and a stable shareholder base to implement its growth strategy," Technicolor Chief Executive Frederic Rose said.