公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 14:41 BJT

BRIEF-Technicolor to be exclusive IP licensing agent for Warner Bros Entertainment

Oct 16 Technicolor Sa :

* Says it is to represent Warner Bros Entertainment as its exclusive intellectual property (IP) licensing agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
