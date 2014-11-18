版本:
BRIEF-Technip awarded contract by Westlake Chemical for its Petro 1 ethylene plant in Louisiana

Nov 18 Technip SA :

* Awarded contract by Westlake Chemical Corp to expand recovery section of Westlake's Petro 1 ethylene plant in Louisiana

* Detailed engineering and procurement services to be provided at Westlake's complex in Sulphur by Technip's operating center in Houston with support from office in Mumbai
