UPDATE 3-Technip bullish after strong Q3 results

* Q3 recurring EBIT up 17.6 pct, sales jump 15.6 pct

* Confirms overall guidance, slightly raises subsea sales goal

* Says October was robust despite global economic slowdown

* Sees opportunities to expand in nearly all markets (Adds executive comment, analyst, shares)

By Marie Maitre

PARIS, Oct 27 French oil services group Technip shrugged off global economic uncertainty on Thursday as it unveiled forecast-beating quarterly results and painted a rosy picture for an industry boosted by higher spending among oil companies.

The builder of oil rigs and refineries confirmed its full-year forecast for sales growth of at least 7 percent to 6.5-6.7 billion euros ($9 billion-$9.3 billion), but raised the revenue target of its fast-growing underwater business to 2.7 billion.

Technip, which is in the process of acquiring U.S. underwater oil services specialist Global Industries for an agreed $937 million, had previously targeted sales of 2.6-2.7 billion euros for its subsea business.

"Despite the volatile economic backdrop, activity in the month of October has remained robust," Chairman Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, our clients continue to invest in projects ... and we therefore continue to see opportunities to expand in nearly all our markets."

However, the traditionally cautious company said stiff industry competition remained a risk, as were economic and political uncertainties that may impact investment decisions, notably for projects that require financing.

Oil prices are down from their second-quarter peak, raising concerns that energy companies may trim spending on new wells.

But oil prices remain high enough to fuel exploration and production investments, said Pilenko, also citing increasing demand for gas as a driver for energy services.

Technip posted a recurring operating profit of 180.9 million euros for the third quarter against 155.7 million in the year-ago period. Sales rose 15.6 percent to 1.7 billion spurred by the construction of the Jubail refinery in Saudi Arabia, and subsea projects in Angola, Egypt and Brazil.

An order intake of just under 2.4 billion pushed the company's backlog to 10.1 billion, which compared with 8.5 billion at the same time a year ago.

Technip did not rule out it could complete the acquisition of Global Industries, announced in September, before the start of 2012, its original expectation. Given the complementarity of both businesses, Pilenko said no asset sales were foreseen.

"The early closing of the Global deal is positive for both revenues and subsea business for 2012," EVO Securities analyst Keith Morris wrote in a research note, rating the stock "buy".

Technip shares rose 4.6 percent to 71.04 euros by 1103 GMT outperforming a 1.9 percent rise in the oil and gas index .

On Wednesday, larger rival Saipem reported higher profit and said it expected the market to develop strongly going into next year.

Industry leader Schlumberger also said a surge in offshore drilling would underpin its business in the future, but cautioned that financial turmoil would dampen near-term earnings.

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Marie Maitre, Additional reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan and Helen Massy-Beresford)