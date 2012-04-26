UPDATE 2-Technip posts record first quarter order backlog

* Backlog reaches record at 12.344 bln eur in Q1

* Q1 net profit up 7.6 pct at 112 mln eur

* Q1 order intake 3.31 bln eur

* Confirms outlook for 2012

PARIS, April 26 French oil services group Technip said orders for its oil field services were at record levels in the first quarter and net income rose 7.6 percent, helped by the oil industry's eagerness to bring new reserves into production.

Oil companies are increasingly drilling for oil or gas in challenging areas that include heading for deeper waters, and Technip's takeover of U.S. group Global Industries at the end of 2011 has bolstered its position in the booming subsea market.

Technip, which has been raking in contracts this year, such as a 600 million-euro subsea contract in the UK North Sea from BP and a $2.1 billion, five-year deal to supply flexible pipes to Petrobras, still sees sales growing to between 7.65 and 8 billion euros in 2012 from 6.8 billion in 2011. Its backlog of orders reached 12.344 billion euros ($16.27 billion), of which 5.665 billion was in the Subsea unit, which makes and installs pipelines at depths of several thousands of metres, and umbilicals - tubes with electrical cables that control subsea structures from a platform or vessel.

"Looking forward ... bidding continues to run at high levels," Chairman and Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement on Thursday. "We continue to see a favourable orientation of our industry as operators' investment plans remain very ambitious."

Technip's confidence was also supported by what it said was a growing concern among oil and gas companies about the availability of resources, mainly in deep water drilling.

As competition among oil and gas companies to grab new projects heats up Technip will be able to win contracts and negotiate favourable terms.

Net profit rose 7.6 percent to 112.2 million euros in the quarter compared with the same period in 2011, while revenue rose nearly 23 percent to 1.765 billion euros.

"The results are in line with expectations and the backlog is excellent," said a London-based analyst who did not want to be named.

French broker CM-CIC Securities reiterated its "buy" rating on the stock, for which it has a 98 euro target price.

Still, shares in Technip, which competes with Saipem and industry leader Schlumberger, fell 1.9 percent to 87.57 euros by 0718 GMT.

The stock has comfortably outperformed the European oil and gas index, adding roughly 23 percent so far this year against the index's drop of 1.5 percent.