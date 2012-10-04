Technip, Odebrecht, ICA Fluor in $2.7 bln contract

Oct 4 Technip SA, Odebrecht SA
and ICA Fluor affiliate have won a $2.7 billion
contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of a
petrochemical complex to be built in the Mexican state of
Veracruz, Technip said on Thursday.
The project is scheduled for completion in June 2015, said
Technip, which will have a 40 percent share of the contract
awarded by Braskem Idesa. Odebrecht will also have 40 percent,
with ICA Fluor 20 percent.
The complex will include an ethane-based ethylene cracker,
producing 1 million tonnes a year, and three polyethylene
plants, as well as storage, waste treatment and utility
facilities, including a 150-megawatt power plant.
"The Ethylene XXI cracker will be the most modern and
efficient in operation in the Americas," Technip said in a
statement.
Created in 2010, Braskem Idesa is a joint venture between
Brazilian and Mexican petrochemical groups Braskem SA
and Grupo Idesa. ICA Fluor is a joint venture of Fluor Corp
and Empresas ICA SAB de CV of Mexico.