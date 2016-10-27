Technip Q3 beats forecast, upgrades full-year objectives

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
PARIS Oct 27 French oil services company Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its subsea division after revenue and profit for the third quarter beat expectations as it continues to cut costs due to the prolonged fall in oil prices.
Technip's adjusted revenue for the quarter was 2.9 billion euros ($3.16 billion), while net income for the same period rose 12.4 percent to 184 million euros.
A poll Reuters poll for Technip's net adjusted income was 148 million euros, and revenue of 2.7 billion euros.
"A robust operational performance associated with strong cost reduction measures enabled Technip to record a solid third quarter," Technip's CEO Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.