Technip upgrades 2016 target, costs savings ahead of schedule

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
PARIS, July 28 French oil services company Technip said on Thursday plans to cut spending due to the fall in oil prices was ahead of schedule as it reported a better-than-expected second quarter revenue.
* Technip says cost reduction plan ahead of schedule with 900 million euros ($995.94 million) savings to be delivered by 2016 (previously 700 million) out of the total planned of 1 billion euros.
* Technip says adjusted revenue at 2.8 billion euros, stable versus 1Q 16; balanced between both business segments.
* Says Adjusted operating income from recurring activities at 260 million euros, net Income of 123 million.
* Says upgrades 2016 objectives.
* Order intake in the second quarter at 1.5 billion euros.
* Says continue to expect for some time yet a slow rate of new orders and continued competitive pressure across the industry, notably for offshore developments: the prolonged and harsh downturn has not ended.
* Says received a successful early conclusion of the U.S. antitrust review from U.S. regulators. ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results