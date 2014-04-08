France's Technip agrees to sell TPS engineering unit to Canada's WSP

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech, bank stocks gain
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
PARIS, April 8 French oil services group Technip said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its TPS engineering and construction subsidiary to Canada's WSP .
Technip said the deal, for which financial terms were not disclosed, was in line with its strategy to focus on its core energy business and should close in the first half of this year. (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
April 17 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, has resigned, following attempts by activist hedge fund Elliott Management to overthrow the company's directors and top executives.
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.