2014年 4月 8日

France's Technip agrees to sell TPS engineering unit to Canada's WSP

PARIS, April 8 French oil services group Technip said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its TPS engineering and construction subsidiary to Canada's WSP .

Technip said the deal, for which financial terms were not disclosed, was in line with its strategy to focus on its core energy business and should close in the first half of this year. (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
