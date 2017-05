LONDON Jan 9 Arle Capital Partners is selling its 11.25 percent holding Milan-listed gym equipment retailer Technogym through an offering to international institutional investors, a bank handling the sale said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs, which released the statement, and Mediobanca are acting as joint bookrunners for the accelerated book building sale. Arle Capital Partners holds the stake through its wholly-owned subsidiary Salhouse Holding. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)