Computer cracks CAPTCHAs in step toward artificial intelligence

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 A technology start-up said on
Monday that it had come up with software that works like a human
brain in one key way: it can crack CAPTCHAs, the strings of
tilted, squiggly letters that websites employ to make users
"prove you are human," as Yahoo! and others put it.
San Francisco-based Vicarious developed the algorithm not
for any nefarious purpose and not even to sell, said co-founder
D. Scott Phoenix.
Instead, he said in a phone interview, "We wanted to show we
could take the first step toward a machine that works like a
human brain, and that we are the best place in the world to do
artificial intelligence research."
The company has not submitted a paper describing its
methodology to an academic journal, which makes it difficult for
outside experts to evaluate the claim. Vicarious offers a
demonstration of its technology atshowing
its algorithm breaking CAPTCHAs from Google and eBay
's PayPal, among others, but at least one expert was not
impressed.
"CAPTCHAs have been around since 2000, and since 2003 there
have been stories every six months claiming that computers can
break them," said computer scientist Luis von Ahn of Carnegie
Mellon University, a co-developer of CAPTCHAs and founder of
tech start-up reCAPTCHA, which he sold to Google in 2009. "Even
if it happens with letters, CAPTCHAs will use something else,
like pictures" that only humans can identify against a
distorting background.
CAPTCHA stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test
to tell Computers and Humans Apart. They are based on the
standard set in 1950 by British mathematician Alan Turing in
1950: a machine can be deemed intelligent only if its
performance is indistinguishable from a person's.
CAPTCHAs serve that function: in order to sign up for free
email, post comments, buy tickets or other online activities,
more than 100,000 websites require users to prove they are human
by deciphering the squiggly letters, which are often blurred,
smeared and cluttered with dots and lines.
In practice, someone trying to break CAPTCHAs in order to do
what a site is trying to deter - sign up for umpteen email
accounts, for instance - can easily hire someone to accomplish
that. "Most CAPTCHAs now are broken by paying people in
Bangladesh to do it manually," said computer scientist Greg Mori
of Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, an expert on
machine learning and computer vision. "For 50 cents an hour, you
can get someone to break seven per minute."
DIGITIZING BOOKS?
Developing software to break CAPTCHAs would in theory speed
that up exponentially. Vicarious said its algorithm achieves
success rates of 90 to 97 percent, depending on the difficulty
of the CAPTCHA; a CAPTCHA scheme is considered broken if a
machine can break just 1 percent of the ones it generates.
That makes "text-based CAPTCHAs no longer effective as a
Turing test," the company said in a statement, meaning that
CAPTCHAs can no longer be used to tell human from machine.
That might be beneficial, experts said. Google's reCAPTCHA
uses words from old books and other publications that have been
optically scanned but are difficult to digitize because they are
so degraded. "If you can actually solve reCAPTCHAs, you can
digitize old books more easily," said Mori.
In addition, the algorithm Vicarious uses to break CAPTCHAs
might be deployed more widely.
"If they've done it, it could improve the reliability of
optical character recognition like that used in banks to scan
checks and by the IRS (Internal Revenue Agency) to read scanned
documents," said Karl Groves, an independent website developer
who for years has tracked claims about breaking CAPTCHAs.
The feat required relatively tiny amounts of data and
computing power, Vicarious said, instead using algorithms that
mimic the perceptual and cognitive abilities of the human brain.
The company has described only in general terms what it
hopes to use artificial intelligence for, describing its goals
as building a vision system modeled on the human brain and
developing human-level artificial intelligence based on what it
calls a "recursive cortical network," for applications in
robotics, medical image analysis, image and video search, and
other fields.
That has been sufficient to attract more than $15 million
in funding from investors including Facebook co-founder and
Vicarious board member Dustin Moskovitz. In a statement, he
said, "We should be careful not to underestimate the
significance of Vicarious crossing this milestone," adding that
the company is "at the forefront of building the first truly
intelligent machines."