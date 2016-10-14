IBM, Google, others to unveil new open interface to take on Intel

Oct 14 Technology giants IBM Corp,
Google and seven others have joined hands to launch an open
specification that can boost datacenter server performance by up
to ten times, to take on Intel Corp.
The new standard, called Open Coherent Accelerator Processor
Interface (OpenCAPI), is an open forum to provide a high
bandwidth, low latency open interface design specification.
The open interface will help corporate and cloud data
centers to speed up big data, machine learning, analytics and
other emerging workloads.
The consortium plans to make the OpenCAPI specification
available to the public before the end of the year and expects
servers and related products based on the new standard in the
second half of 2017, it said in a statement.
Intel, the world's largest chipmaker, is known to protect
its server technologies and has chosen to sit out of the new
consortium. In the past also, it had stayed away from prominent
open standards technology groups such as CCIX and Gen-Z.
"As artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced
analytics become the price of doing business in today's digital
era, huge volumes of data are now the norm," Doug Balog, general
manager for IBM Power, told Reuters.
"It's clear that today's datacenters can no longer rely on
one company alone to drive innovation," Balog said.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Dell EMC, Hewlett
Packard Enterprise Co, Mellanox Technologies Ltd
, Micron Technology Inc, NVIDIA Corp and
Xilinx Inc are also members of the the OpenCAPI
consortium.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Vishaka George in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)