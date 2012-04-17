Notion Capital raising $150 mln technology fund

| LONDON, April 17
LONDON, April 17 Britain's Notion Capital is on
its way to raising $150 million for a new technology fund,
bucking a trend of dwindling venture-capital investment in
Europe.
Notion, whose founders Jos and Ben White made headlines with
their sale of messaging security company Messagelabs to Symantec
for $700 million in 2008, is looking for
business-to-business companies in the fast-growing area of cloud
computing.
Venture fundraising in Europe tumbled to $5.6 billion in
2010 from $10.7 billion in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Jos White said the fact that 10 percent of the fund was
coming from Notion partners, plus the fact that they could be
choosy thanks to a relative lack of venture capital investments
in Europe, was attracting investors.
The firm said it had closed $100 million in funds and was
confident of getting to its maximum of $150 million in the
coming months.
Richard Holway, IT analyst and co-founder of Britain's
TechMarketView, said, "Given the great difficulty which other
tech-based funds have had in raising funds in recent years, this
is a great testimony to the reputation of the White brothers."
Jos White told Reuters, "We like Europe because there's this
scarcity of capital. The U.S. is overheating and valuations are
being driven upwards. It's an increasingly competitive market."
Start-ups are changing hands for rapidly growing prices in
the United States, as Facebook makes its final preparations for
Silicon Valley's most highly anticipated initial public offering
since the dot.com era, expected to value the company at up to
$100 billion.
Last week, Facebook itself said it would pay $1 billion in
cash and stock for Instagram, a two-year-old photo-sharing
application developer.