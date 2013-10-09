Lenovo tops PC makers, industry sales decline in quarter

Oct 9 Lenovo Group held on to its
position as the world's No. 1 personal computer maker in the
latest quarter despite a drastic dip in its core Chinese market,
according to figures published by tech research firm Gartner on
Wednesday.
Overall, the latest numbers showed an 8.6 percent decline in
PC sales in the third quarter, confirming a worldwide trend
towards tablets that has benefited Apple Inc and Google
Inc but hurt traditional PC stalwarts Microsoft Corp
and Intel Corp.
Worldwide PC shipments totaled 80.3 million in the latest
three month period, the lowest level since 2008, Gartner said,
despite the 'back to school' season when sales traditionally
spike.
Europe, Middle East and Africa was the worst hit region,
with a 13.7 percent decline in PC sales, followed by Asia
Pacific with an 11.2 percent decline. The U.S. market increased
3.5 percent, helped by low inventories being re-stocked and the
popularity of models featuring the latest Intel chips, Gartner
said.
"Consumers' shift from PCs to tablets for daily content
consumption continued to decrease the installed base of PCs both
in mature as well as in emerging markets," said Mikako Kitagawa,
principal analyst at Gartner. "A greater availability of
inexpensive Android tablets attracted first-time consumers in
emerging markets, and as supplementary devices in mature
markets."
Strong sales in the United States and Europe helped Chinese
PC maker Lenovo hold onto the top spot among manufacturers,
offsetting the decline in Asia.
Lenovo's overall shipments rose 2.8 percent over a year ago
to give the company a 17.6 percent share of the global market.
Former No. 1 Hewlett-Packard Co, which is being
remodeled by Chief Executive Meg Whitman, posted a 1.5 percent
growth in shipments for a 17.1 percent global market share. It
was H-P's first positive shipment growth figure since the first
quarter of 2012. Whitman said on Wednesday that she expected to
stabilize revenues next year as she continues her work to
reverse the company's fortunes.