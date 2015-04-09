Worldwide PC shipments fall 5.2 pct in first quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Personal computer shipments fell 5.2 percent in the first three months of this year, extending three years of declines, according to research firm Gartner, as plummeting sales of desk-based PCs offset strength in lightweight, portable machines.

Gartner said the dip was partially caused by the end of the rush last year to buy new PCs as Microsoft Corp ended support for its decade-old Windows XP system. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)