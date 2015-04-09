Worldwide PC shipments fall 5.2 pct in first quarter

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Personal computer shipments fell 5.2 percent in the first three months of this year, extending three years of declines, according to research firm Gartner, as plummeting sales of desk-based PCs offset strength in lightweight, portable machines.
Gartner said the dip was partially caused by the end of the rush last year to buy new PCs as Microsoft Corp ended support for its decade-old Windows XP system. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.