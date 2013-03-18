UPDATE 1-Global PC shipments falling more than expected -IDC

By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Global PC shipments,
already hit by consumers' growing preferences for tablets and
smartphones, are falling more than previously predicted due to
weakness in China, according to market research firm IDC.
Slower February shipments in China caused by government
budget cuts and other factors mean worldwide PC shipments could
fall by a "double-digit" percentage in the first quarter,
compared with a previous estimated decline of 7.7 percent, IDC
said in a report on Monday.
For all of 2013, global PC shipments will probably fall
between 1.8 percent and 2 percent, IDC analyst Loren Loverde
told Reuters.
"Even getting to positive growth in the second half of 2013
will take some attractive new PC designs and more competitive
pricing relative to tablets and other products," he said.
A handful of financial analysts have recently trimmed their
forecasts for top PC chipmaker Intel Corp's
first-quarter results because of concerns over weak PC sales.
In China, which accounts for more than a fifth of global PC
shipments, government spending cuts and anti-corruption measures
have added to the timing of Chinese New Year in reducing
purchases of new PCs in February, according to IDC.
Earlier this month, IDC said 2013 global PC shipments would
probably fall 1.3 percent, extending a 3.7 percent decline in
2012.
Intel, whose processors are used in 80 percent of PCs, has
said it expects revenue between $12.2 billion and $13.2 billion
in the March quarter, which it is due to report on April 16.
Analysts on average expect Intel's first-quarter revenue to
be $12.69 billion, down about 6 percent from the December
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Intel were down 0.16 percent at $21.34 on Monday
afternoon on the Nasdaq.