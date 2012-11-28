Young teens in U.S. use mobile devices for homework

Nov 28 When your son or daughter says they are
doing homework on the phone, they may be telling the truth.
More than a third of tweens and young teenagers in the
United States said they are using smartphones to do homework,
according to a survey released on Wednesday, with Hispanic
students using them at a higher rate than African-Americans or
whites.
"These middle school students are using mobile devices for
more than entertainment purposes," said Kristi Sarmiento,
research director at TRU, in an interview. "They have grown up
with this technology."
Smartphones were used at home for schoolwork by 39 percent
of 11 to 14 year olds, 31 percent of those surveyed said they
did assignments on a tablet while nearly 65 percent used
laptops, the poll by research firm TRU, which specializes in
data on tweens, teens and twenty-somethings, showed.
TRU is owned by WPP Plc, the world's largest
advertising group.
But usage was lower in schools, where only 31 percent of
students said they used a laptop, 18 percent worked on a tablet
and 6 percent used a smartphone.
The national online poll of 1,000 students showed that
smartphone usage increased with age, rising from 42 percent for
sixth graders to 57 percent for eighth graders.
Not all U.S. schools allow students to use mobile devices
but in those that did, more than three quarters of students said
the school provided the laptop and 55 percent used school
tablets.
Smartphones were used by 49 percent of Hispanics surveyed,
42 percent of African-Americans and 36 percent of whites, while
tablets were used by 38 percent of Hispanics, 30 percent of
African-Americans and 31 percent of whites.
Laptops were used by 68 percent of Hispanics, 64 percent of
African-Americans and 62 percent of whites.
Sarmiento said students questioned in the poll, commissioned
by Verizon Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Verizon
Communications which supports research into the use of
technology, said they were excited about using mobile devices,
which they said helped them to learn math and sciences better.