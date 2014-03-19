Technology Crossover Ventures raises $2.23 bln fund

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Late-stage venture
investing firm Technology Crossover Ventures said Wednesday it
had raised a $2.23 billion fund, one of the largest venture
funds raised in recent years.
The fund, the firm's eighth, brings the firm's total capital
raised to just shy of $10 billion, the Palo Alto-based firm
said. Founded in 1995, TVC has invested in companies such as
social network Facebook, video service Netflix
and music service Spotify, which raised $250 million from TCV
and others late last year.
TCV'S new fund debuts as more technology startups seek
larger funding rounds at later stages, putting off listings on
public markets. Growth-equity venture funds, as well as players
such as investment firm Tiger Global and mutual fund firm T.
Rowe Price, have been jumping into the late-stage fundings.
Start-ups that have tapped significant rounds of late-stage
funding in the last year or so include real-estate firm Redfin,
social network Nextdoor, and online survey company SurveyMonkey.
