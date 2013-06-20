版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 03:32 BJT

Teck promotes coal chief to chief operating office

TORONTO, June 20 Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday it named its coal chief to the role of chief operating officer, a new position for the diversified miner as it focuses on cost management amid falling commodity prices.

Ian Kilgour, who joined Teck in 2011 as senior vice president - coal, will now be responsible for all mining operations for the copper, coal and zinc business groups, the company said.

Teck also said Dale Andres will take over as head of its copper division, following the retirement of Roger Higgins. Andres previously held an executive role in strategy and was responsible for developing the growth plan for Teck's copper business unit.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐