UPDATE 1-Teck delays Quebrada 2 environmental application

July 9 Teck Resources Inc said on Monday that it has temporarily withdrawn the environmental assessment application for its expansion at the Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile.

The company said it is reviewing comments made by regulators and then will resubmit the social and environmental impact assessment application for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project.

Quebrada Blanca is a copper mine located some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) north of Santiago. Phase 2 is expected to more than double the mine's copper production and extend its life by more than 30 years.

