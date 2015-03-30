版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 04:34 BJT

Antofagasta denies reports in merger talks with Teck Resources

SANTIAGO, March 30 Antofagasta PLC said on Monday that it "notes the press speculation earlier today and can confirm that it is not in discussions with Teck Resources about a potential merger."

Citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc are exploring a merger that would create one of the world's biggest copper producers. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐