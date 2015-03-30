Antofagasta denies reports in merger talks with Teck Resources

BRIEF-Bombardier Q1 adj EPS $0.00; Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman
* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent
SANTIAGO, March 30 Antofagasta PLC said on Monday that it "notes the press speculation earlier today and can confirm that it is not in discussions with Teck Resources about a potential merger."
Citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc are exploring a merger that would create one of the world's biggest copper producers. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent
* Qtrly total net revenues $43.5 million versus. $50.9 million
* Q1 revenue $1.085 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion