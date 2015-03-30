Miners Teck, Antofagasta explore merger -Bloomberg

March 30 Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc are exploring a merger that would create one of the world's biggest copper producers, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

The news agency said that Canada-based Teck and London-based Antofagasta had held early stage talks. Any agreement hinges on the approval of the families that control both miners, Bloomberg said.

Teck's stock soared 11 percent to C$19.52 after the news. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)