Miners Teck, Antofagasta explore merger -Bloomberg

BRIEF-Truett-Hurst reports Q3 sales rose 8.9 percent to $5.3 mln
* Reports third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017 results
March 30 Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc are exploring a merger that would create one of the world's biggest copper producers, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.
The news agency said that Canada-based Teck and London-based Antofagasta had held early stage talks. Any agreement hinges on the approval of the families that control both miners, Bloomberg said.
Teck's stock soared 11 percent to C$19.52 after the news. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Reports third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017 results
* Transglobe Energy Corp announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Press release - wildhorse resource development corporation announces strategic acquisition of eagle ford properties