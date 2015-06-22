Chile environmental regulator eyes sanctions for Teck copper mine

SANTIAGO, June 22 Canada's Teck Resources
is facing sanctions that could include a revoking of
its permit over environmental infractions at its Carmen de
Andacollo copper mine in Chile, the local regulator said on
Monday.
Problems at the mine, located in the north-central region of
Coquimbo, included openings in the deposit where the ore was
stored and a failure to build sufficient water infrastructure,
the regulator said in a statement.
Some of the charges were classified as "serious," which
carries a maximum penalty of a $4 million fine or the withdrawal
of the project's environmental permit.
The announcement of the sanctions process comes at a time
when many miners operating in Chile, the world's top copper
exporter, are trying to accommodate community concerns, against
a backdrop of increased activism and a tougher stance on
environmental damage by courts and government.
Teck has 10 days to present its plan to address the issues
or 15 days to provide evidence. The company could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Leslie Adler)