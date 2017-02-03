Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions

SANTIAGO Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.

The managers' union will extend its contract through January 2019 and another union representing other workers will do so through March 2019.

Those contracts cover some 354 employees at the mine.

The extensions help Teck avoid the possibility of prolonged contract negotiations that could lead to strikes and lost production.

Quebrada Blanca, which produced 31,900 tonnes of copper in from January through November 2016, is relatively small by Chilean standards. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Simao)