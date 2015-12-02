Miner Teck says could monetize assets to raise cash if needed

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
TORONTO Dec 2 Diversified Canadian miner Teck Resources said Wednesday it has already made sharp cuts in response to an extended commodities slump but if conditions worsen it could consider capitalizing assets worth up to $1 billion.
The Vancouver-based company said at a mining conference on Wednesday that it currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to pursue any asset sales or "streaming" deals, in which mining finance companies provide upfront funds in exchange for a portion of future mine production.
But in response to an audience question, Chief Financial Officer Ron Millos said infrastructure funds could potentially be interested in Teck's share of assets such as the Wintering Hills wind turbines, the Waneta dam, Neptune Terminals and water treatment plants at Elk Valley.
Teck could also consider selling projects that it is not developing due to current low metals prices, such as the San Nicolas copper project, Millos said.
"All of that, all in, could we raise a $1 billion?," Millos said. "Maybe, maybe not."
Teck, which agreed in October to sell future silver production from a mine in Peru, said it could consider smaller streaming deals for silver from its Red Dog zinc mine and silver and gold from its Highland Valley copper operations.
"That is a lever we can pull," Millos said during the presentation at the Goldman Sachs metals and mining conference.
Teck plans to cut 1,000 jobs and reduce total 2016 spending by $650 million, through a $350 million cut to capital spending and $300 million reduction in operating costs.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)