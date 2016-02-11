CORRECTED-Teck Resources posts loss on C$536 mln asset impairment charge

Target names Rick Gomez as marketing chief
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
(Corrects second paragraph to say loss was C$459 million, not C$459 billion)
Feb 11 Canadian miner Teck Resources reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower commodity prices and an asset impairment charge of C$536 million ($384 million).
Teck, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, reported a net loss of C$459 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31.
It earned C$129 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.4 percent to C$2.14 billion. ($1 = C$1.3972) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
