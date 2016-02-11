UPDATE 1-Teck Resources posts surprise profit as cost cutting pays off

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a surprise quarterly profit as cost cutting helped offset the impact of lower commodity prices.
Teck, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, has said it would lay off about 1,000 employees, or 9 percent of its workforce, and has cut its dividend to reduce costs and shore up its finances.
The company said on Thursday sales costs fell 1.2 percent to C$6.98 billion ($5.00 bln) in 2015, the first fall in seven years.
However, Teck said it expected the cost of products sold to rise slightly to C$45-C$49 per tonne in 2016.
The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$459 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31.
Teck earned C$129 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a non-cash impairment charge of C$536 million, Teck earned 3 Canadian cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate for a loss of 2 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5.4 percent to C$2.14 billion. ($1 = C$1.40)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: