CORRECTED-Teck Resources posts quarterly profit on cost cuts, higher prices

(Corrects profit per share to 40 Canadian cents from 41 Canadian cents in second paragraph)

Oct 27 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by cost cuts and a rise in steelmaking coal prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was C$234 million ($174.9 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$2.15 billion, or C$3.73 per share, a year earlier.

Teck had taken an impairment charge of C$2.2 billion related to the writedown of the value of its assets last year.

The Vancouver-based company's revenue rose 9.7 percent to C$2.31 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

