UPDATE 2-Teck profit climbs on higher coal prices; demand cooling

(Recasts, new throughout, adds byline and Toronto dateline)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Feb 15 Canadian miner Teck Resources
Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
on Wednesday, lifted by a surge in the price of coal for
steelmaking, but said weaker demand in recent weeks was eroding
prices and sales.
Teck, the largest producer of steelmaking, or coking, coal
in North America, said customers appear to be drawing down
inventories following a fourth-quarter buying binge, sparked by
global supply worries that were ultimately unfounded. The
Chinese New Year holidays also crimped demand.
Shares of the Vancouver-based company, which also mines
copper, gold and silver, were down 4.3 percent at C$31.27 in
early trading.
Teck forecast steelmaking coal sales of approximately 6
million tonnes in the first quarter, down from 7.3 million
tonnes in the fourth quarter.
It has reached agreements with the majority of its coal
customers for the first quarter, based on a quarterly benchmark
price of $285 per tonne.
Since that benchmark was set in early December, spot prices
have plunged to about $155 per tonne currently, it said. Teck
expects an average realized price in the first quarter of about
70 percent to 75 percent of the $285 per tonne benchmark.
Harsh winter weather in British Columbia has also hit
inventories, production and sales, it said, as railway problems
created bloated mine inventories and required production
cutbacks.
Steelmaking coal prices more than tripled in 2016 -
to more than $300 a tonne from below $80 a tonne - due largely
to restrictions by Chinese regulators on domestic production, a
spectacular turnaround after four years of declines.
Teck's fourth-quarter realized price was $207 a tonne.
The company forecast 2017 steelmaking coal production of 27
million to 28 million tonnes, but said output may be adjusted
depending on demand.
Teck, the world's second-biggest exporter of seaborne coking
coal, reported an adjusted profit of C$1.61 per share in the
three months to the end of December, ahead of the consensus
analyst estimate of C$1.56.
Profit attributable to shareholders was C$697 million,
compared with a loss of $459 million in the same period last
year. Revenue rose 67 percent to C$3.56 billion.
"We had a very good year in 2016. We came through one of the
longest and deepest down cycles our industry has faced and
emerged as a stronger company," Chief Executive Officer Don
Lindsay said.
Teck recorded a C$222 million charge in the fourth quarter
on higher capital costs at the Fort Hills oil sands project in
Alberta, of which it owns 20 percent. That is above an earlier
forecast of a C$164 million charge.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto, Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver and Vishaka George and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair and Paul Simao)