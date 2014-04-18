版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 19日 星期六 05:14 BJT

Teck's Red Dog zinc mine 'operating as normal' after earthquakes

NEW YORK, April 18 Teck Resources said on Friday its Red Dog zinc mine, the world's largest, in Alaska is operating as usual after two earthquakes struck a few miles from the site.

"Mild tremors were felt at Red Dog operations. There were no safety concerns and the mine is currently operating as normal," a spokesman said in an email. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐