Teck Resources says does not expect snow melt to materially affect copper mine

VANCOUVER May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Vancouver-based company said on May 7 that rapidly melting snow had caused water to flow into pits at the copper mine in Canada's British Columbia province, suspending some operations. Teck has been assessing the impact on production. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
