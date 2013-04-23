Lower coal prices dent Teck profit

April 23 Teck Resources Ltd, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter adjusted profit due to lower coal prices, and said economic uncertainty may affect prices and shipments.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$319 million ($310.66 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, from C$258 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$328 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, down from C$544 million, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.