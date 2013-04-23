Lower coal prices dent Teck profit

April 23 Teck Resources Ltd, Canada's
largest diversified miner, reported a 40 percent fall in
first-quarter adjusted profit due to lower coal prices, and said
economic uncertainty may affect prices and shipments.
Profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$319 million
($310.66 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, from C$258
million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$328 million, or
56 Canadian cents per share, down from C$544 million, or 93
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.