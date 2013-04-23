UPDATE 1-Lower coal prices dent Teck profit

* First-quarter adj EPS C$0.56 vs C$0.93 yr earlier
* Revenue falls 9 pct
* Says economic uncertainty may affect prices, shipments
April 23 Teck Resources Ltd ,
Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a 40 percent fall
in first-quarter adjusted profit due to lower coal prices, and
said economic uncertainty may affect prices and shipments.
On an adjusted basis, the company's earnings fell to C$328
million ($319 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, from
C$544 million, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from operations fell about 9 percent to C$2.33
billion. Coal revenue fell by C$138 million as a result of
significantly lower coal prices.
Coal prices were down 28 percent from a year ago at $161 per
tonne, while copper was down 5 percent, Teck said.
Teck warned in February that demand for coal would be soft
through at least the first half of 2013. The company said
economic uncertainty in Europe and the United States, along with
lower growth rates in emerging markets was hitting demand for
its products.
Coal production of 6.2 million tonnes in the first quarter
was largely unchanged from a year ago.
The company said it continues to experience volatile markets
for its products. It expects total coal sales in the second
quarter, including spot sales, to be at or above 6.0 million
tonnes.
Teck plans to produce around 24.5 million tonnes of the
metallurgical coal in 2013 and 350,000 tonnes of copper.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$319
million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, from C$258 million, or
44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Profit last year
was affected by a $329 million after-tax charge related to the
refinancing of a portion of its debt.