Teck Resources' Greenhills coal mine re-opens after fire

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 6 Teck Resources Ltd's Greenhills coal mining operation in British Columbia has re-opened after a brief shutdown on Sunday following a fire that sent three employees to hospital.
The mine re-opened on Sunday night, Teck spokesman Chris Stannell said in an email. There was no significant damage to the operation, he said.
Teck said on Sunday that a flash fire had occurred in the dryer complex of the mine and the injuries to workers were non life-threatening.
It was not clear what started the fire and an investigation is underway. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Andrew Hay)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.