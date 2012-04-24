UPDATE 5-Teck operating profit lifted by coal segment

* Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.86 vs average Wall St view of C$0.88
* Teck says well positioned to benefit from rise coal demand
* Teck completes feasibility study on proposed QB2 project
* Teck shares close higher on the TSX and NYSE
By Euan Rocha
April 24 Teck Resources Ltd's
quarterly operating profit rose 13 percent on strong coal
pricing and shipments, and t h e miner said it expected coal
prices to rise again, sending its shares hig her on Tuesday.
Teck, one of the world's top producers of coking coal used
for making steel, said supply disruptions in Australia and
rising global demand have put it in a strong position, as it has
large coal stockpiles.
"We have come through a weak point in the global steel
production cycle, and we certainly see the market improving
now," Chief Executive Don Lindsay said on a conference call.
"It is true we have had a couple of quarters where we have
produced more than we've sold," said Lindsay. "But it wouldn't
surprise me if this quarter we sell more than we produce -
that's how it's unfolding right now."
The favorable outlook, coupled with a lower-than-expected
forecast for capital costs at an important project, pushed its
shares higher in both Toronto and New York even though Teck's
first-quarter earnings fell short of some expectations due to
higher than expected copper production costs.
In its sanguine outlook for coal, Teck echoed its larger
rival Rio Tinto , which last week told investors
that it saw Chinese demand for commodities staying robust while
U.S. demand recovers.
Even so Teck cautioned that markets for its products, which
also include copper, lead and zinc, remain volatile on
persistent uncertainty over economic conditions in Europe.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and concerns about slowing
Chinese growth have hurt miners. The Dow Jones Titans Basic
Resources Index, which reflects share prices of the
world's top miners, is down some 30 percent in 12 months.
Teck's shares, which also tumbled during that period, closed
up 1.5 percent at C$35.85 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while
its U.S.-listed shares rose 1.7 percent to $36.30.
QUARTERLY PROFIT
Teck's first-quarter operating profit, which excludes tax
provisions, interest expenses and other items, rose to C$941
million ($946 million) from C$832 million a year earlier.
Excluding an after-tax charge for refinancing some of its
debt and other smaller one-time items, profit was C$504 million,
or 86 Canadian cents a share, up from C$450 million, or 76
Canadian cents.
That was just shy of the average analyst forecast of 88
Canadian cents, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$218
million, or 37 Canadian cents, from C$461 million, or 78
Canadian cents.
In addition to the one-time refinancing charge, pressures in
Teck's copper business held back profit. Higher input costs,
maintenance outages, weather-related issues and a one-time labor
settlement all contributed to the weakness in copper.
Quarterly revenue rose 7.7 percent to C$2.55 billion on the
back of stronger coal prices and higher zinc, copper and coal
sales volumes. Average coal prices were 8 percent higher than
those in the year-earlier period, but average copper and zinc
prices fell 14 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
Teck said it has so far sold about 6.3 million tonnes of
coal for delivery in the second quarter at an average price of
$202 per tonne. While average pricing is below first-quarter
levels, Teck said it believes it is past the bottom of the cycle
and pricing will not dip below $200 a tonne.
EXPANSION CONTINUES
Teck said it is committed to investing to expand its copper
and coal operations as it positions itself for improved market
conditions.
It has completed a feasibility study on the proposed Phase 2
expansion at its Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile. The study
estimates capital costs of $5.6 billion, of which Teck's funding
share would be $4.8 billion.
Teck owns a 76.5 percent stake in Quebrada Blanca. The other
shareholders are a private Chilean company, which owns 13.5
percent, and state-owned Chilean miner Empresa Nacional de
Minera (ENAMI), which has a 10 percent non-funding interest.
Analysts reacted positively to the capital cost estimate for
the project, noting that projected costs are well below the
Street's average expectation of well above the $6 billion mark.
Teck plans to file a social environmental impact assessment
for the project with Chilean regulators later this quarter. It
said it is in talks with its partners on financing options for
the project, which may include bringing in a new partner.
The company also said a feasibility study for the reopening
of its Quintette coal mine in British Columbia remains on track.
If permits are approved on a timely basis and development
proceeds as planned, the mine could be in production in the
second half of 2013 with production ramping up through 2014 to
about three million tonnes per year, the company said.