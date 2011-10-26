版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 06:55 BJT

UPDATE 1-Teck announces 33 percent dividend increase

Oct 26 Diversified miner Teck Resources TCKb.TO said on Wednesday its board has authorized a 33 percent increase in its semi-annual dividend payout.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Teck said it will pay a dividend of 40 Canadian cents a share to its shareholders on Jan. 3, 2012.

Teck, which owns coal, zinc and copper mines across the Americas, is set to report third-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Carol Bishopric)

