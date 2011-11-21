UPDATE 1-Teck names Marcia Smith as head of sustainability

Nov 21 Teck Resources TCKb.TO on Monday named Marcia Smith to serve as head of sustainability and external affairs, effective as of Jan. 1.

Smith, currently vice president corporate affairs, replaces Doug Horswill, who will be retiring after 20 years in the management ranks of the Vancouver-based diversified miner.

The company also said Mike Agg, who heads its zinc business will retire in March 2012. Rob Scott, currently head of operational excellence, will replace Agg.

Teck is one of the world's top producers of zinc, copper and metallurgical coal, used to manufacture steel. The company, which owns assets spread across North and South America, also owns interests in oil sands assets.

Teck also said Jim Utley will step down as head of human resources effective Dec. 1. Graham Foyle-Twining, most recently head of human resources at Walter Energy WLT.N, will replace Utley.

Ray Reipas, currently vice president of its energy business, is being promoted to senior vice president energy, effective immediately. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto)