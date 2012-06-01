UPDATE 1-Teck reaches tentative pact with United Steelworkers

BRIEF-Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
June 1 Teck Resources Ltd said it reached a tentative collective agreement with the United Steelworkers union related to its Trail operations in British Columbia.
Teck, one of the world's top producers of coking coal used for making steel, said the union will hold a ratification vote over the coming days.
At its Trail operations, Teck produces refined zinc, lead and chemicals and fertilizer products.
No other terms of the agreement will be disclosed until the ratification vote is complete, the company said.
Shares of Teck were down marginally at C$30.84 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Terraform global reports 3q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Feb 21 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected profit and sales helped by a strong housing market in the United States and set a $15 billion share repurchase plan.