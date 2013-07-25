Teck Q2 profit falls on lower copper, coal price

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
TORONTO, July 25 Teck Resources Ltd reported a sharp drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, with lower copper and coal prices dragging down revenues.
Canada's largest diversified miner posted a net profit of C$143 million ($139 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to June 30. That compared with a profit of C$354 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, in the same period last year.
Adjusted to remove one-off items, earnings were C$197 million, or 34 Canadian cents a share. That compared with C$398 million, or 68 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Revenue from operations fell 15 percent to C$2.15 billion.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.