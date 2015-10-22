Teck Resources reports quarterly loss on C$2.2 bln charge

Oct 22 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a quarterly loss due to an asset impairment charge in its steel-making coal business.

The company, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$2.1 billion ($1.60 billion), or C$3.73 per share, in the three months to end-September. That compared with earnings of C$84 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Teck took a non-cash after-tax impairment charge of C$2.2 billion in the third quarter.

($1 = 1.3111 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)