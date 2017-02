Oct 24 Teck Resources Inc, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a 78 percent fall in third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders on lower coal and metal prices.

Net income fell to C$180 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$814 million, or C$1.38 per share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell 26 percent to C$2.5 billion.