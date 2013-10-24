Teck Q3 profit rises on higher demand for steelmaking coal

Oct 24 Teck Resources Ltd, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a rise in third-quarter profit on higher steelmaking coal sales.

Net profit rose to C$267 million ($257.00 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$256 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose marginally to C$2.52 billion.

Adjusted profit fell to C$252 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, from C$425 million or 73 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.