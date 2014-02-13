Teck Resources' adjusted profit falls on low coal, copper prices

Feb 13 Teck Resources Ltd, Canada's
largest diversified miner, reported a 45 percent drop in
quarterly adjusted profit, hurt by lower prices of coal and
copper.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$227 million ($207
million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter.
This compared to an adjusted profit of C$409 million, or 70
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 11 percent to C$2.38 billion in the quarter
ended Dec 31.
Earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$232 million,
or 40 Canadian cents per share, from C$200 million, or 34
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Teck produces coal, copper and zinc at mines
throughout the Americas, and also has energy holdings in
Canada's tar sands.