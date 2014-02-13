版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 18:25 BJT

Teck Resources' adjusted profit falls on low coal, copper prices

Feb 13 Teck Resources Ltd, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly adjusted profit, hurt by lower prices of coal and copper.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$227 million ($207 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter. This compared to an adjusted profit of C$409 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to C$2.38 billion in the quarter ended Dec 31.

Earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$232 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, from C$200 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Teck produces coal, copper and zinc at mines throughout the Americas, and also has energy holdings in Canada's tar sands.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐